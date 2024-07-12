Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme heat remains through the weekend

BILLINGS — A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area through Sunday night as daytime temperatures will continue to push into the upper 90s to low 100s across the weekend. Please continue to protect yourself, loved ones, and pets against the extreme heat.

Like on Thursday, isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday and Saturday. The main concerns with any storms will be strong winds and lightning. Due to the very dry conditions, this will keep heightened wildfire concerns in place. Don't do anything outdoors that could cause a spark.

Smoke from the fires to our west will continue to move across our area through the weekend. Most of the smoke looks to stay aloft, but some could make it down to the surface, causing irritating conditions for those who have respiratory ailments. Be sure to monitor air quality over the next couple of days before stepping outside for a long period of time.

It's possible a cold front could move through on Monday. This will help bring some relief from the extreme heat, but it will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through at least the middle of next week with a very slight chance of daily showers and thunderstorms.

