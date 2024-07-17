Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme heat creeping in again

BILLINGS — Daytime temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday with much of the area in the low to mid 90s while some spots could reach the upper 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will remain hazy from wildfire smoke blowing in from the west. Monitor air quality if you have respiratory issues. Luckily, most of the smoke shouldn't make it down to the surface.

Thursday aims to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a few areas possibly reaching 100°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Daytime highs will slide back to the low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday then dip to the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday into early next week with only a slight chance of daily showers and thunderstorms during that stretch.

With most of the area enduring dry conditions with low humidity, hot daytime temperatures, and breezy winds from time to time, elevated fire weather concerns remain through the end of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com