Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme Heat Coming

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Dry conditions persist today as daytime highs jump up near 90° this afternoon as downslope flow begins to ramp up. This will generate the hottest weather of the season so far on Thursday and Friday with record heat possible especially Thursday. The last time Billings made it into the 90s was back in September of last year.

High pressure will continue to wield its strength over the area through tomorrow but will weaken slightly as a cold front approaches. This will bring a slight chance for spotty showers as early as Thursday night and isolated thunderstorms on Friday. Energy riding along southwesterly flow will keep a very slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast into early next week.

The front looks to push through by Saturday night bringing cooler air in. This will knock daytime highs down into the 80s starting Sunday.

As mentioned above, we are still aiming for record daytime highs Thursday and perhaps Friday. If we hit 96° tomorrow, that would beat the record of 92° back in 1988. Friday’s high of 98° would be shy of the record 101° in 1988. We could wake up to record warm lows on Friday morning as well. (62° in 1988)

Today’s highs will be in the upper 80s, mid 90s tomorrow, upper 90s Friday, low 90s Saturday, then down into the mid 80s on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s tonight then in the low to mid 60s for the rest of the work week before dipping back down into the 50s across the weekend.

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

