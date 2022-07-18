Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme heat again today, Maybe a storm or two

BILLINGS — It's going to be a hot, stormy, and windy start to the week. Today’s big weather story will be the extreme heat with some areas cracking the triple digits yet again. A Heat Advisory will be in effect in central and eastern parts of the Q2 viewing area. Limit your time outside. If you do have to head outdoors, be sure to keep yourself hydrated.

With the extreme heat comes enough instability that could produce isolated strong or even severe storms in Yellowstone County and areas north and east this afternoon into the evening. Gusts between 60 to 80 mph and mothball size hail will be the main concerns. Lightning and periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible. Small chance for weak tornadoes in extreme NE Montana.

It's also going to be quite windy today especially in Yellowstone County and areas to the west with gusts up to 50 mph expected. These winds will migrate over to eastern Montana tomorrow.

We'll cool down a bit tomorrow behind a cold front with some areas not getting out of the upper 80s before we heat right back with little to no rain expected for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com