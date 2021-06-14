Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme Heat

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Summer doesn’t start until Sunday, but we get a sneak peek to start the week as extreme heat blankets the region. Record daytime highs are possible today and tomorrow across the Q2 viewing area including Billings, Livingston, Miles City, and Sheridan, Wyoming. Billings and Sheridan could even flirt with setting all-time records.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with several spots cracking 100°. If Livingston reaches that mark, it will be the earliest it has done that since reaching 102° back on July 3, 1961.

A strong upper ridge of high pressure will keep conditions dry over the next couple of days. Having said that, there could be enough instability/moisture to allow for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm in southeast MT and northeast WY later today into the evening.

A cold front is projected to move through by Wednesday morning to help cool daytime temperatures down into the 80s moving forward. Cooler, yes, but still well above average for this time of the season. The front will reinforce the dry conditions for the rest of the week and into the early part of the weekend. Another cold front is forecast to move through by Sunday bringing a slight chance of rain.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in upper 90s to low 100s then mid to upper 80s Wednesday through the rest of the work week. Lows will be in the mid 60s tonight and tomorrow night then mid 50s through Friday.

