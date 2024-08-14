Q2 Billings Area Weather: Expecting highs in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday

BILLINGS — We are behind a weak cold front, so daytime temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible. A few storms could turn strong to severe in eastern Montana with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns.

Expecting mainly 80s for daytime highs on Thursday with only hit or miss showers as high pressure digs in to bring mainly dry conditions across the area.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms stays in the forecast on Friday as daytime temperatures reach into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are possible across the weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

