Q2 Billings Area Weather: Expect strong winds across the area on Wednesday

BILLINGS — After a few lingering showers Wednesday morning, high pressure will bring dry weather Wednesday afternoon as breezy to windy conditions continue. West-northwest flow will kick up gusts between 45–55 mph across the western foothills, with the strongest along US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton. Gusts between 30–40 mph will be possible elsewhere. Due to the strong winds and lower humidity, there will be increased concern for grass fires, especially in northern Rosebud, Custer, and Fallon counties. Winds will ease heading into Wednesday evening. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday will be warm and dry, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday will also be dry and is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Some areas may flirt with record daytime highs. Snow melt could lead to rising streams and creeks. Flood prone areas should monitor the situation.

An upper trough is forecast to sweep through the region over the weekend, bringing cooler and unsettled weather through Monday morning. There remains a good bit of uncertainty about how this low will impact the area. It will depend on how the system evolves and the track it takes, which will dictate the amount of precipitation the region receives. Some models are indicating the possibility of several inches of snow in the mountains and up to half an inch of rain in the lower elevations. Strong winds will also be a concern on Sunday. Stay informed if you have outdoor plans.

Drier conditions are expected to return Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s on Saturday, 40s and 50s on Sunday and Monday, then mainly in the 50s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s Wednesday night, 30s and 40s on Thursday night, mainly 40s on Friday night, 30s and 40s on Saturday night, then 20s and 30s on Sunday night and Monday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

