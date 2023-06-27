Q2 Billings Area Weather: Excessive rainfall possible this afternoon into the evening

BILLINGS — That Pacific trough continues to influence the area today as energy slings around low pressure kicking up more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible leading to more flooding across parts of the area.

As we get into the middle of the week, we anticipate that the trough will move through and increase our chances of showers and thunderstorms before exiting Thursday. High pressure takes over on Friday bringing dry conditions in for the first weekend of July which looks to be sunny and quite warm.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s through Thursday, 70s/80s on Friday then 80s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through Thursday night then 50s/60s Friday night through the weekend.

