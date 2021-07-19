Q2 Billings Area Weather: Excessive heat again today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

The big weather story continues to be the excessive heat that will stay with us for a couple more days.

Today looks to be the hottest day of the week as high pressure ridging will be the strongest across the area. There is a slight chance of late afternoon and evening showers near Red Lodge as a weak pulse of energy is projected to ripple through.

A better chance for rain Tuesday as another shortwave slings a cold front through the area. This will help bring daytime temperatures down a bit but still hotter than average. There could be a few showers Wednesday and Thursday as monsoonal moisture will drape the region. With daytime heating, there will be enough instability for isolated thunderstorms as well. Keep in mind that some of these storms could be dry with no rain, but still produce strong, gusty winds and frequent lightning adding to the fire risk.

Today's high will be near 105°, mid to upper 90s tomorrow through Friday then low to mid 90s for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Thursday then low to mid 60s Friday through the weekend.

