Q2 Billings Area Weather: Excessive heat

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A ridge of high pressure will keep things painfully dry through tomorrow as we endure extreme heat. Monsoonal moisture moves in behind the front bringing a chance for much needed rain Thursday through the weekend.

With highs in the triple digits through Tuesday, especially from Billings to areas east, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in place. Stay indoors as much as you can. If you head outside, stay hydrated. Record highs will be possible for several towns including Billings, Sheridan, Livingston, and Miles City.

Areas of smoke will linger through at least tomorrow, so air quality won’t be the best for the next few days.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s today and tomorrow, mid 90s on Wednesday then low 90s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s tonight through Wednesday night then mid 60s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

