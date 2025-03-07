Q2 Billings Area Weather: Evening snow showers with decreasing clouds on Friday

BILLINGS — A large winter storm which is currently centered over the central Rockies has been large enough and close enough to Montana and Wyoming to bring snow, cold air, and gusty wind. Most of the snow has been south of I-90, but it has been have in spots, so please drive carefully tonight and Friday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will continue through the pre-dawn hours Friday.

We can expect decreasing clouds through the course of the day on Friday, and after some early morning snow mainly in Wyoming, we will get some sunshine a for few hours before sunset. A strong ridge of high pressure will be building over the region from late Friday through the weekend and early next week, which will lead to a rapid warming trend, gusty wind, and a lot of high clouds, but no rain or snow.

A trough of low pressure will move over the Great Basin early next week, but most of its energy and moisture will stay south of our area. There will be a chance for some valley rain and mountain snow, but it won't be very heavy for anyone. After a brief break on Wednesday, another Pacific storm will approach, it will be closer to us, and it will provide a better chance of rain turning to snow late next Thursday.