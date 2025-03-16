Q2 Billings Area Weather: Evening showers, then a windy and unsettled Sunday

BILLINGS — Saturday wasn't quite as active weather-wise for our parts of Montana and Wyoming, but a small disturbance will still bring light rain and snow showers to some areas this evening and overnight. This is all a precursor to much more active weather for our entire region on Sunday and Monday, and much of the coming week will be active, too.

Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches, High Wind Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for much of our region for Sunday and early Monday. The Winter Storm Warnings are for the Absaroka, Beartooth and Crazy Mountains, where 1-2 feet of snow will be possible, along with wind gusts of 60-85 mph. Please be safe on Sunday!

The Advisories and Watches/Warnings for wind will also be in effect most of Sunday and early Monday, with many areas getting wind gusts of 45-70 mph. Bring loose objects inside now while you have the chance. We will also have heavy snow in the mountains, and rain turning to snow in the lower elevations, but that snow will remain fairly light.