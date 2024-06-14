Q2 Billings Area Weather: Evening showers followed by wind and t'storms Saturday

BILLINGS — As expected, a line of showers and thunderstorms developed Friday afternoon from West Yellowstone to Billings. We can expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in southern Montana and northern Wyoming this evening, but the rainy weather will decrease overnight, followed by increasing clouds Saturday morning.

The first in a series of disturbances will affect our region Saturday and Sunday. We can expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, with a few of the thunderstorms having the potential to be strong. The wind will be much stronger Saturday, and it will remain breezy Sunday. Much of Sunday will be dry, but the next disturbance is coming soon.

The next trough of low pressure will swing over the northern Rockies Monday and Tuesday. We'll have a better chance of more widespread rain, gusty wind, and mountain snow Monday through Tuesday. Winter Storm Watches are in effect for many mountain ranges in Montana for that time period. Monday and Tuesday will be much cooler than average.