Q2 Billings Area Weather: Evening rain, snow and t'storms; fewer Friday clouds

BILLINGS — Our latest early-spring cold front continues to press southward over Montana and Wyoming on this Thursday. More rounds of rain, rain turning to snow and thunderstorms will continue through the late evening hours, with most of our precipitation turning to snow late this evening. Most of the snow will be finished by sunrise Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue for far southern Montana and northern Wyoming along with our mountains. Most lower elevations will receive 1-3 inches of snow, most of which will accumulate on grassy areas, and the mountains will receive 4-8 inches of snow with more gusty wind through early Friday.

We can expect decreasing clouds Friday with breezes, but it will remain cooler than average for early April despite our increased sunshine. We'll have a warming trend this weekend and much of next week, with seasonable temperatures Saturday and above average highs beginning Sunday. There will be gusty wind and rain Tuesday and Wednesday.