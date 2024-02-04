Q2 Billings Area Weather: Evening And Overnight Rain With More Mountain Snow

BILLINGS — The first wave of snow and rain took place this morning and early this afternoon mainly over the western half of Montana and Wyoming. A second wave of rain and snow will move over our region this evening through Sunday morning. Most lower elevations will receive rain rather than snow, but some mixes of rain and snow will be possible.

Winter Weather Advisories will continue for our mountains through early Sunday evening. The Bighorns will receive a few inches of additional snow, while the Beartooths and Absarokas will receive 4-6" of snow through Sunday evening. Lower elevations will get mainly rain, but light snow will be possible. We'll have partial clearing late Sunday.

Our region will generally be between storms Monday and the first half of Tuesday, but another trough of low pressure will approach late Tuesday, and that will bring the next round of snow and rain to our region. Most of this snow and rain will fall from late Tuesday through Thursday, with lingering snow showers and cooler air by next Friday.