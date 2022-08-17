Q2 Billings Area Weather: Even with a cool down it stays very warm

BILLINGS — Temperatures east of the Continental Divide are still hot through Wednesday. A cold front will nudge us back to warm seasonal averages for the rest of the week.

High temperatures stay mainly in the 90s Wednesday in eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Expect a mainly sunny sky and a light variable wind.

As a cold front moves through, winds will gust 25 to 25 mph across the plains with isolated storms offering little moisture. These will be mainly east of Billings closer to the Dakotas.

Most highs will stay mid-80s to low 90s through early next week. Rain is unlikely except for a few mountain storms.