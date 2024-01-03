Q2 Billings Area Weather: Even a return to 'normal' temperatures will feel cold

BILLINGS — With above average temperatures most of the time through November and December, it is likely we are going to feel this weekend's cool down. An extended period of average or below average temperatures seems likely.

With a deep trough developing south of our area, cold air will have a pathway Wednesday that will result in morning temperatures mainly in the teens and afternoon highs mainly in the 30s.

Fog is a concern across eastern Montana, from around Hysham and Forsyth toward the Dakotas, and through northeastern Montana. Use care as conditions could change quickly with decreased visibility. Use your low beams and leave some extra distance between you and the next guy.

Conditions remain dry except for a little mountain snow Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures return to the upper 30s and 40s for the lower elevations. And lows will be mainly in the teens to mid-20s.

We are still on track for some colder air to push in on Sunday and bring a chance of widespread light snow. Snow will end but temperatures will stay at or colder than average. Expect highs in the 20s to low 30s well into next week.