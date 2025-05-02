Q2 Billings Area Weather: Enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather on Saturday

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming had a mostly sunny and warmer first Friday of May as a ridge of high pressure began to take control of our weather pattern for the time being. We can expect a mostly clear to clear sky tonight, but lows will remain milder than average for most areas, falling into the 30s and 40s.

The ridge will be in control Saturday and much of Sunday, and that will allow our air to warm to around 20 degrees above average this weekend, into the 70s and lower 80s. We will have increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by the evening as a cold front moves over the northern Rockies.

That storm and its cold front will rapidly cool Montana and Wyoming while also dropping rain and mountain snow with more gusty wind. Many highs will drop 25-30 degrees from Sunday to Monday. The wind will weaken Tuesday with lingering rain and mountain snow showers. We'll warm above average late next week with isolated showers.