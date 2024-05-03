Q2 Billings Area Weather: Enjoy the mild sunshine Saturday; changes are coming

BILLINGS — The last several days have been cooler than average for Montana and Wyoming as a trough of low pressure has made its way across our region. We can expect lingering, isolated showers Friday evening, with decreasing clouds overnight, and more sunshine on Saturday afternoon. Saturday will begin cooler than average, but will end warmer than average.

Another trough of low pressure will move onshore from the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, and that will have long-lasting effects on our region much of next week. Ahead of that trough, we'll have a continuation of our brief warming trend, and highs will be 10-20 degrees above average. Isolated showers of rain and mountain snow are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

As this trough of low pressure continues to swing across the central Rockies on Monday, we will have better chances of rain, mountain snow, and stronger wind for a good portion of next week. Monday will become windy, with stronger wind Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a lingering breeze late next week. Everyone will have daily chances for rain, with snow in the mountains.