Q2 Billings Area Weather: Enjoy that sunshine!

BILLINGS — High pressure will dominate the region this week, keeping dry and breezy to windy conditions in place as skies remain mainly sunny. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s through Saturday. A few areas may flirt with 50° mid-week. Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s.

An area of low pressure will move through on Friday, bringing a chance of snow across the Beartooths and Absarokas Friday afternoon into Saturday. The Pryors and Bighorns will have a chance on Saturday, too.

A cold front will sweep through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring a big cooldown with highs in the teens and 20s on Sunday then single digits and teens on Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be below zero to single digits.

Snow returns to the forecast as early as Saturday night with on and off showers through Monday. Several inches could fall, especially in the mountains. Will wait until later in the week to talk about possible totals.

