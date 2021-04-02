Q2 Billings Area Weather: Egg Huntin' Weather

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We'll enjoy mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, plus breezy conditions through this evening. Gusts over 20 mph are possible in the Livingston area. Dry conditions along with low humidity will continue through Easter weekend, but lower strength winds should help keep the fire risk to a minimum.

The potential is there for our next chance of rain coming in on Monday, but there still remains some uncertainty as to where the upper trough/low will go once it moves inland. The Euro model is trending more toward a wet Monday and Tuesday with up to 1" of rain possible. Not as much for the GFS. We'll continue to monitor the projected development of this system.

Highs today and Saturday will be in the mid 70s then the upper 70s on Sunday, so record warmth is possible. Overnight lows through the weekend will mainly be in the 40s.

