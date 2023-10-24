Q2 Billings Area Weather: Early season Winter storm coming

BILLINGS — Some areas are waking up to fog this morning which may impact your commute as low visibility could be an issue.

Daytime highs will stay in the 40s and 50s today, but we may hit those temperatures early in the afternoon ahead of a strong surge of cold Canadian air that could cause temperatures to drop during the afternoon.

Another shot of energy will bring a chance of precipitation through the afternoon then transition to snow this evening. Expect messy driving conditions tomorrow morning with snow and freezing temperatures.

Cold air continues to dig into the region tomorrow through the weekend with highs mainly in the twenties and overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches will kick in this evening and stay in place through Thursday as we expect a good amount of snow with periods of heavy showers.

Models are increasing the chances of several inches of snowfall with many areas now having a shot at over 6" of accumulation with a couple of feet possible in the mountains. We expect this to be a wet, heavy snow (blowing snow is possible) which will have a significant impact on traveling conditions. It's not going to be a very easy to shovel either.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 20s tomorrow through Saturday then 20s/30s Sunday and Monday.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s, teens tomorrow night, single digits/teens Thursday night through through Sunday night then teens/20s on Monday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com