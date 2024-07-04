Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drying out for fireworks, but more showers are coming

BILLINGS — Happy Independence Day! Montana and Wyoming haven't been completely free from rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, but it has been nice to get more much-needed rain. Our weather will dry out and quiet down before fireworks fly into the sky this evening. Be sure to have a safe and happy holiday!

A strong ridge of high pressure continues to broil much of the West Coast, and that ridge is beginning to move eastward toward the Rockies. For Montana and Wyoming, however, a couple more small disturbances will keep the ridge at bay Friday and Saturday, and give us more isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will begin to warm on Friday and Saturday, but we'll stay in the seasonable range. We can expect decreasing clouds on Sunday, and a lot more sunshine for most to all of next week, and that will be due to that West Coast ridge of high pressure. Highs will climb from the 80s this weekend to the 90s next week.