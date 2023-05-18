Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drying out and warming up, Smoky

BILLINGS — High pressure takes over today bringing dry conditions back into the forecast. We're also going to warm up with many areas pushing back into the 70s this afternoon as we aim for the 80s this weekend.

There is still a chance that Canadian wildfire smoke will affect the area today so you'll want to monitor the situation if you suffer from respiratory ailments. Limit your time outside again today if need be.

A trough developing out of the Pacific will push through by late Monday. There could be a few sprinkles on Saturday and Sunday out ahead of it. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Monday.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, mainly 70s tomorrow, 70s/80s across the weekend into Monday then mainly 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 40s/50s tomorrow night and Saturday night then mainly 50s across the weekend into the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com