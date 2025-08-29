Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drying out and warming up for Labor Day weekend

BILLINGS — Ample moisture continues to blanket the region, so a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast on Friday. Although the risk is low, slow-moving storms could bring potential flash flooding in susceptible areas, including burn scars, where debris flows will also be a concern. Daytime highs will be slightly cooler, in the mid-to-upper 70s.

A few lingering showers, especially across the eastern plains, are possible on Saturday, but high pressure will begin to push drier air into the region, bringing dry and warmer conditions for the second half of the Labor Day weekend. Highs warm into the mid-70s to low-80s.

We'll enjoy a healthy dose of sunshine on Sunday and Monday (Labor Day), with highs in the low to upper 80s on Sunday, then mid-80s to around 90°F on Monday. Some moisture returns to the area on Tuesday, bringing a slight chance of rain to some locations.

Confidence is high that cool Arctic air will sweep into the area as early as Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s before dropping into the 60s and 70s on Wednesday with only a slight chance of rain both days.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com