Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drying out and turning warmer across the weekend

BILLINGS — Some areas could wake up to patchy dense fog this morning so use caution while commuting as visibility could be an issue at times.

High pressure begins to reintroduce drier conditions into the area today, but lingering showers are still possible through the late afternoon.

It will remain chilly this afternoon leading to very cold temperatures tonight that could bring a freeze tomorrow morning. Plan accordingly if you have outdoor plants or sensitive vegetation.

Warmer and drier weather should stay with us across the weekend and into the early part of next week as the ridge of high pressure strengthens.

A quick shot of energy could bring a chance for rain on Tuesday and maybe more snow in the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Absarokas Tuesday night. The remainder of the work week aims to be dry.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 50s/60s tomorrow, 60s on Sunday, 60s/70s on Monday and Tuesday, 50s/60s on Wednesday then 60s on Thursday.

Lows will be in the 30s tonight, 30s/40s tomorrow night and Sunday night, 40s/50s on Monday night, 40s Tuesday night, 30s/40s on Wednesday night then 40s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com