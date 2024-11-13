Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry, warmer, and windy conditions on Wednesday

BILLINGS — High pressure will bring dry conditions back into the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with our fair share of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wednesday's highs will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

The big weather story on Wednesday will be the strong winds along the western foothills that will last through Thursday morning. Gusts 55-65 mph will be possible from Livingston to Nye while gusts 45-50 mph will be possible from Harlowton down to Big Timber.

Thursday aims to be the warmest day heading into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s ahead of a slight cooldown on Friday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

A cold front/split trough will push through by Friday, bringing rain and snow to the area by Friday night. This looks to transition to all snow overnight into Saturday morning in areas that get cold enough. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up 5-10" of snowfall while the Bighorns could get 3-6". Area foothills could pick up a couple of inches as well. Any snow that does fall in the lower elevations will result in light accumulations on grassy areas.

Winds could increase again behind the front with stronger gusts from Livingston to Nye and possibly up to Harlowton on Sunday.

Models are hinting at another potential winter system moving through beginning Monday with more snow coming to the area. There is still some uncertainty with this, but it's definitely something we'll be keeping an eye on.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s on Saturday, mid-to-upper 40s on Sunday, upper 30s to mid-40s on Monday then mid-30s to low 40s on Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s through Friday night then mainly 20s across the weekend.

