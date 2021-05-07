Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry then Thunderstorms Tonight

BILLINGS — Good morning and TGIF!

With ample moisture and moderate instability forecasted to be in place, a Marginal Risk of severe storms has been issued today to include Billings as a strong cold front slides through the region. The main threats will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hail. Make plans to secure any outdoor items and to shelter anything that could be damaged. These storms will push through Billings and areas east by this evening, but instability will be limited by capping so the severe threat should not affect these areas although the storms could remain strong and produce wind gusts up to 40 mph and lightning especially east of Billings.

Up to .25" is possible tonight through Sunday night in Billings. Areas west could receive .5-1.5" and east and southeast could receive .50" or slightly more. The Beartooths and Bighorns could receive 3-8" of snow with higher amounts possible. The unsettled weather pattern will stay put through the early part of next week.

Today's highs will be in the mid 70s then cool down into the mid 50s for the weekend through Monday. Outside of tonight, overnight lows will dip into the 30s.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

