Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry, sunny, and warmer-than-average

BILLINGS — Dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures stay with us through Saturday as high pressure continues to wield its influence over the area. It will also stay breezy to windy. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a few areas reaching 50°. Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s.

Snow returns to the Beartooths and Absarokas Friday afternoon then the Pryors and Bighorns by Saturday. Snow showers will continue through at least early next week. There is a slight chance of rain or a wintry mix late Saturday across the area ahead of a cold front that will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing all snow with a chance of on and off showers through the middle of next week.

Still too early to say how much snow is possible, but a blend of models hints at over a foot in the Beartooths and Absarokas, around 6" in the Pryors and Bighorns, 3-4" in much of the lower elevations including Billings, and 1-2" in eastern Montana. We'll have to see how the models align over the next few days to get a better idea of what could be heading our way. Plan on some impactful snowfall just in case. Will keep you posted.

The cold front will also bring the big chill back to the area with highs in the 20s and 30s on Sunday, single digits and teens on Monday then teens on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be below zero to single digits.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com