Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry, sunny, and getting warmer

BILLINGS — There is a chance for patchy dense fog along a line from Melstone to Hardin to Sheridan over to eastern MT/WY (including Miles City, Broadus, Ekalaka, and Baker) through late morning which could cause visibility issues. Slick roads, bridges, and overpasses will also be possible. Slow down and watch out for pedestrians during your commute.

High pressure will keep very dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures in place through Christmas Day. Grass fire concerns will be elevated during that stretch, especially on Saturday which aims to be the warmest day with some areas flirting with 60 degrees.

A few weak shots of energy will bring strong winds over the western foothills by tonight through Thursday with gusts over 30 mph and then again Friday night into Saturday with a gusts over 50 mph possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s today, 40s/50s tomorrow, 40s on Friday then 40s/50s across the weekend into early next week.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s through Friday night then 20s/30s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

