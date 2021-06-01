Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry & Hot!

BILLINGS — Good morning.

High pressure remains in place keeping conditions dry as the heat approaches. The upper ridge driving the high pressure will be somewhat subdued on Friday allowing a cold front to sweep through bringing a slight chance for much needed rain as early as Thursday evening. With the heat adding to the instability, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday.

Speaking of the heat, record daytime highs are possible Thursday and Friday as temperatures push well into the 90s. If we hit the forecasted high of 96° on Thursday, that would beat the record of 92° back in 1988. As for Friday, going with a high of 98° which would be shy of the record 101° in 1988. We could even see a record warm low Friday morning as well. (62° in 1988)

Today’s highs will be in the low 80s, upper 80s tomorrow, mid 90s Thursday, upper 90s Friday, low 90s Saturday, then down into the low 80s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s tonight and tomorrow night then in the low 60s for the rest of the work week.

