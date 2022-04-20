Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and windy today

BILLINGS — High pressure should keep the area mostly dry today through Thursday afternoon before our next system begins to impact the area as early as Thursday night.

Deepening low pressure aims to deliver a good bit of moisture to the area Friday into Saturday night with snow in the higher elevations and rain in the lower that will transition to wet snow Friday night into Saturday. Billings could get up to an inch of rainfall with light snow accumulation, too. The mountains and foothills as well as southeast Montana will have a chance at several inches of snow.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 40s and 50s today, 50s and 60s tomorrow, 40s Friday and Saturday, 40s and 50s on Sunday then 50s and 60s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com