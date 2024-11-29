Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warmer weather heading our way

BILLINGS — A slight chance of a few waves of snow remains through Saturday with only light accumulation expected. Areas east-northeast of Rosebud County could pick up around an inch. High pressure will bring dry conditions back into the forecast which will linger through late next week as a warming trend kicks in with highs in the 50s by early next week.

Daytime highs will range from the 20s east to 40s west through the weekend then 40s and 50s Monday through Thursday.

Lows will be in the 10s and 20s through the weekend then 20s and 30s next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com