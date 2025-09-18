Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warmer through the weekend

BILLINGS — While much of the area will be dry and sunny on Thursday, a few lingering showers remain possible in our eastern counties, especially closest to the Dakota border. An isolated thunderstorm ot two may even pop up. Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid-70s or slightly warmer.

High pressure brings dry weather on Friday through early next week, with only a very slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front drops through.

Temperatures push toward the 80s on Friday and into the low to mid-80s for the weekend. The cold front will briefly cool temperatures into the low to mid-70s on Monday before warming into mid-70s to low-80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s and 50s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

