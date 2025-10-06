Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warmer this week

BILLINGS — After a soggy weekend, high pressure will bring dry conditions through Friday as temperatures warm up. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Monday, mid to upper 60s on Tuesday, upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, mid-70s on Friday, then mid to upper 70s on Saturday.

Models are showing another trough potentially impacting our area by the weekend, bringing a chance of precipitation Saturday night through Sunday. However, there is still some uncertainty regarding the location and timing.

The trough could also bring cooler temperatures, with highs possibly dipping to the mid-50s west to mid-60s east on Sunday. There is also some uncertainty with this as well. Stay tuned.

Nighttime lows will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s Monday night, so there is still some risk of another frost/freeze. From there, lows will be warmer — with temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, upper 30s to low 40s Thursday night, mid-40s to around low 50s on Friday night, then mainly mid-40s on Saturday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com