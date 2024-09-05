Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warmer-than-average over the next 7 days

BILLINGS — We are starting a period of dry weather as high pressure will dominate through the weekend. Our next chance of rain could come on Monday as an area of low pressure passes through. Another trough could bring a slightly better chance of precipitation by the end of next week.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Thursday afternoon, but will gradually warm-up through the weekend reaching the 90s by Friday in some areas. Expecting 80s and 90s to stick with us through at least early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com