Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warmer-than-average

BILLINGS — After a windy Monday, winds will be calmer moving forward but gusts between 30-40 mph (maybe stronger) will still be possible from time-to-time across the foothills. Expecting mainly dry conditions through Wednesday although a weak disturbance could bring light snow then rain to our northeastern counties on Tuesday.

It will stay warmer-than-average with highs in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday then mainly 60s on Wednesday and Thursday with a few areas flirting with 70°.

Low pressure will bring a chance of snow to the Beartooths and Absarokas late Wednesday night ahead of a split trough that will bring a better chance for more snow Thursday and Friday. Depending on the track, the mountains and foothills could pick up 6" or more.

The precipitation will start as rain in the lower elevations on Thursday before turning to all snow early Friday morning. Little to know accumulation expected. It will turn colder on Friday and Saturday, too, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Mainly dry conditions are on tap for the weekend, but several disturbances will keep at least a slight chance of light mountain snow and lower elevation rain in the forecast. Highs will warm into 40 and 50s on Sunday and Monday. Some models are hinting at another trough moving through early next week, bringing a chance of more precipitation and cooler temperatures.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s through Thursday night, cool to the teens and 20s Friday night and Saturday night then rebound to the 20s and 30s on Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com