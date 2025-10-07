Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warm through Friday; cooler, wetter by Sunday

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep sunny, dry, and gradually warmer weather through Friday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday, the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday and Thursday, then mid-70s on Friday and Saturday.

A weekend system will bring a good chance of more than a quarter of an inch of rain east of Rosebud County (including Billings) and more than 6 inches of snow in the Absaroka, Beartooth, and Crazy Mountains by Monday morning. The Bighorns will also have a slight chance of 6+ inches.

It is expected that this system will also knock temperatures back down, with highs Sunday potentially cooling to the upper 40s to mid-50s on Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows will moderate midweek, with lows in the mid-30s to low-40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, upper 30s to mid-40s Thursday night, mid-40s to mid-50s Friday night, 30s and 40s Saturday night, then 20s and 30s on Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com