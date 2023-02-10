Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and mild through the weekend, Winter returns early next week

BILLINGS — Gusts up to 60 mph could impact travel this morning along the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston area and up to Harlowton. Billings will feel gusts over 30 mph. The winds should ease up as we head into the afternoon, but still remain breezy.

We can expect mostly sunny skies today as daytime temperatures begin to rise with some areas reaching into the 50s. It will be a rather quiet weekend with dry and mild conditions through Monday.

Our next winter system arrives as early as Monday night when a cold front sweeps through bringing much colder air into the area along with a chance of snow. A few inches could fall Tuesday morning through Wednesday night.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s today through Monday, 30s/40s on Tuesday then 20s/30s by mid-week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight through early next week then 10s/20s by mid-week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com