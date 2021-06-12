Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and Hot!

BILLINGS — The big weather story will be the extreme heat coming in the early part of next week.

Daytime record highs are very possible Monday and Tuesday across the area including Billings, Miles City, Livingston, and Sheridan, Wyoming. Stay indoors if you can. If you must go out, be sure to limit your time outdoors and keep hydrated.

Upper ridging (high pressure) will also keep things quite dry over the next 7 days. An upper low and trough moving across southern Canada Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures, but daytime highs will stay well above average for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the rest of you weekend.

-Miller

miller.robson@ktvq.com

