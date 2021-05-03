Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and Cool, Showers to the West

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We'll need to keep the umbrellas close by this week.

Rain is possible today off to our west across the mountains and foothills, but a few scattered light showers could pop up in Billings late morning/early afternoon. A surface low drops in from the north Tuesday adding a better chance of rain to the forecast through Tuesday night and perhaps Wednesday morning as well. Plus, there may be just enough instability for an isolated thunderstorm or two. The mountains and the upper foothills could see some snow during the overnight and early morning.

High pressure will begin to build back in Thursday briefly ushering in drier conditions and warmer temperatures before a large upper low moves in from the Pacific bringing showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

How much rain could we get? It will depend on what part of the region the low decides to hover over.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s through Wednesday, warm up into the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, then cool down to the mid to upper 50s across the weekend. Nightly lows will be in the low to mid 40s this week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com