Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and Breezy Today

We'll continue to enjoy calm weather for the rest of the week as high pressure keeps things dry and each day gets warmer than the last. Having said that, a quick clipper sinking down from the north could kick up a few isolated showers today especially on the eastern side of Montana. It being so dry, any rainfall will likely evaporate before it hits the ground.

The big weather story is the warm-up. Highs today will reach the upper 60s to around 70° then upper 70s tomorrow. Let's keep a special eye on Friday as highs will get into the low to mid 80s for some and could reach record warmth. The last time Billings hit the 80s was back on October 10 when the Magic City reached 85°.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will begin to break down allowing for an unsettled weather pattern to develop. This could lead to showers on Saturday and Sunday plus a few isolated thunderstorms. We'll hold on to that chance of rain during the first part of next week. This will also bring cooler temperatures back into the forecast with highs in the low 70s on Saturday, low 60s on Sunday, and upper 50s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will continue to warm up as well. Low 40s tonight, around 50° tomorrow night, and mid 50s on Friday night.

