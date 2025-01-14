Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and a bit warmer then snowy and very cold

BILLINGS — While much of the area is now into a period of dry weather, snow showers will still linger through Tuesday morning in southeastern Montana and the Bighorns. Blowing snow will also be a concern in these areas, too. Daytime highs will be in mainly in the 30s with some areas flirting with 40°.

Expecting strong gap flow winds over the next few days. Gusts between 55-70 mph from Livingston to Nye and between 50-65 mph from Big Timber to Harlowton will be possible through tonight. Gusts between 50-60 mph will be possible from Livingston to Big Timber to Nye throughout Thursday. Gusts over 40 mph will be possible in and around Harlowton Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will keep conditions dry through Thursday afternoon ahead of the next winter system expected to move in by early Friday morning. This will kick off a period of unsettled and very cold weather on Friday that will last through at least early next week. There is a chance of on-and-off snow Friday through Sunday. Areas west and south of Yellowstone County could pick up a couple of inches while areas east and north look to get only light accumulation. Billings could receive 1-2", Red Lodge up to 4", Cody over 1" and 2" in Sheridan. These projections can and probably will change.

The big weather story this weekend will be the extremely cold air that will blanket the area. It's looking more and more like we'll be enduring the coldest temperatures of the winter thus far as daytime highs plummet into the single digits and teens with nighttime lows dipping below zero (soem areas double-digits below zero) across the weekend. Wind chills will range from 20 to 40 below Saturday through Monday, especially in eastern Montana.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com