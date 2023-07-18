Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and a bit cooler in spots today

BILLINGS — West winds will continue to push the Canadian wildfire smoke out of the area today make it a smoke-free day for most. The smoke could makes its way back into the area this week so we'll need to stay alert especially those with respiratory ailments.

It will be windy from time to time with 20-30 mph gusts possible this afternoon across the area. These winds could linger in eastern MT tomorrow.

We'll enjoy a bit of a cool down over the next couple days due to the passing of a weak cold front, but it doesn't last.

Temperatures will warm back up and get even hotter as we head into the weekend. Some areas could crack 100° for the first time this summer on Sunday.

High pressure will dominate conditions for the long haul keeping mainly dry conditions in place for the rest of the month.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s today through Thursday, 80s/90s on Friday then 90s across the weekend with a few 100s possible on Sunday and Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s tonight through Friday night then mainly 60s across the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com