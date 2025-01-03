Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drive safely Friday: more snow through early afternoon

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming dealt with widespread cold air along with light, lingering snow showers on Thursday, but we're far from the end to our snowy weather. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches will be in effect from late tonight through Friday, and late Friday through Sunday (respectively) for most of our viewing area.

Lower elevations will have a chance for 3-6" of total snow through late Friday night, with another round of snow falling the first half of Saturday. Our mountains will get a few more inches than that. We'll have a bit of a lull in the snow late Saturday through early Sunday, but another round of snow will arrive late Sunday, with more Monday and Tuesday.

We'll continue the coldest stretch of weather we've experienced this winter season through next Monday and Tuesday with most lows in the 0s and 10s, and highs will be in the 10s and 20s. We can expect stronger wind next Wednesday and Thursday as another storm clips our area, the air will warm into the 30s, and rain/snow will be possible next Thursday.