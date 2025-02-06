Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drier & not as cold Thursday; snow will return Friday

BILLINGS — After a dry Wednesday morning, a band of moderate to heavy snow moved over our part of Montana Wednesday afternoon, briefly reducing visibility and adding to our already snowy early February. We can expect the snow-bearing clouds to go away overnight, leading to a partly cloudy and chilly start to Thursday.

We will have morning sun, afternoon clouds and more breezes Thursday with drier and warmer weather, but we'll remain well below freezing. The next round of snow will arrive on Friday, with several inches of snow possible. Saturday will be another brief break from our snowy weather, but the next chance isn't too far away.

We can expect increasing clouds Sunday with more areas of snow and snow showers both Sunday and Monday. That snow will be less than what we received a few days ago, but it will likely be more than what we receive this coming Friday. Colder air will push over Montana and Wyoming early next week, continuing our cold trend.