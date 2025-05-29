Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drier and warmer through the weekend

BILLINGS — High pressure ridging will bring mostly dry weather on Thursday as daytime temperatures warm, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will impact eastern Montana down into Wyoming, so individuals with respiratory ailments should monitor air quality conditions before going outside.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms west of Yellowstone County late Thursday afternoon and evening, ahead of a weak cold front that will sweep through Thursday night into Friday. There's a slight chance of isolated showers in east-central Montana through early Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be dry and warm ahead of a Pacific low that will bring a good chance of showers starting late Sunday afternoon, as it pulls ample moisture up from the Gulf. This will kick off an unsettled period of weather through the middle of next week, with daily showers and possible thunderstorms. Some storms could be quite strong, and significant precipitation will be possible with a blend of models forecasting over an inch of rain for much of the region through Wednesday night. An associated cold front will also cool temperatures down.

The mountains could pick up over 6 inches of snow Tuesday through Wednesday. This could impact travel along the Beartooth Highway. Plan accordingly.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday through Saturday, warming into the mid 80s to low 90s on Sunday, then cooling to the upper 50s to low 70s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s through next week.

