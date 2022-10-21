Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dramatically colder and wetter weekend

BILLINGS — The afternoon high on Thursday in Billings was 80. Sunday, the high temperature may not quite make 40. Expect widespread rain showers and mainly mountain snow.

Rain and mountain snow will shift west to east Friday night through Saturday, falling mainly from Billings to the west. Travel on higher elevation dirt and gravel roads is expected to become difficult with muddy conditions, and visibility could be limited.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be mainly in the 50s to 60s in the lower elevations, but only expect 30s to low 40s through the day on Sunday. Billings could see its first official freeze Monday morning.

The best chance for some snow in the lower elevations, including around Billings, is Sunday afternoon through the evening. Showers will shift into the Dakotas late Sunday through Monday.