Q2 Billings Area Weather: Doubleheader of winter weather

BILLINGS — Areas of light snow continue overnight through Wednesday. And after perhaps a brief lull, another round of snow Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Colder air continues to move from north to south across the area, while moisture streams in from the west. This will continue to create areas of light snow showers from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Areas with snow that melted during the day on Tuesday will refreeze. With a coating of light snow over the top, it will make for some slippery conditions on sidewalks and streets early Wednesday.

Morning temperatures early Wednesday will be into the teens and 20s, with afternoon highs mainly in the 20s. Another round of snow will bring the temperatures to the upper teens and 20s for highs on Thursday.

The heaviest snow is expected from Wednesday evening through Thursday, with some light snow showers continuing in a few places through Friday morning. The highest accumulations are expected west of a line, from Roundup to Hardin to Sheridan, Wyoming, where accumulations could be 4 inches or more.

The greatest impacts are expected into the mountains to the west and south of Billings, including the Red Lodge foothills. Snow totals across eastern Montana are expected to be light, from a trace to about 3 inches.

Colder than average temperatures are expected through Saturday morning, followed by a warm-up. Highs could reach the mid-40s to low 50s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.