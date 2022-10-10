Q2 Billings Area Weather: Different kinds of fall weather each day this week

BILLINGS — A warm and dry start to the week turns briefly cooler and wetter. Windy periods highlight the end of the work week.

Monday afternoon highs will climb to the 70s across the plains and 60s to low 70s closerto the mountains. Clouds increase Monday night with lows in the 40s.

The pressure gradient will start to tighten west of Billings causing increasing winds in the foothill locations with scattered showers starting northwest of Billings overnight.

Scattered showers move through the area Tuesday morning with a bit of light mountain snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns. Winds increase in the eastern plain with gusts of 25 to 45 mph possible.

More wind is in store for eastern Montana on Wednesday with gusts approaching 50 mph. The strongest wind will be farther east across North Dakota.

Eastern Montana stays breezy Thursday into Friday as a ridge builds over the Pacific Northwest. This will keep us dry and gradually warming through the end of the work week.

